EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENQUF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, October 8th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

