Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

