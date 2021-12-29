EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.84. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

