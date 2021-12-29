Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

FEMY opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60. Femasys has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

