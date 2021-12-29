Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLUX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,279. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $66.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

