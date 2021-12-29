frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.83.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in frontdoor by 44.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.