Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.16 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after buying an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

