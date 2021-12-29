Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

GREE opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. Greenidge Generation has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

