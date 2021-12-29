Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Down 2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) shares dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 9,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

About Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

