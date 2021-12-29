Head to Head Contrast: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) versus Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

31.7% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 28.88% 16.85% 1.84% Texas Community Bancshares 1.66% 0.52% 0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $144.20 million 1.91 $39.26 million $4.59 7.35 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.07 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FS Bancorp and Texas Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 42.91%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Texas Community Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.