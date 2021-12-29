Head to Head Contrast: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 10.60 $44.52 million $1.38 127.48 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Novanta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

