Head-To-Head Survey: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Optibase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 16.70 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Optibase $14.87 million 3.84 $6.43 million ($0.40) -27.37

Optibase has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Video River Networks and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92%

Summary

Optibase beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

