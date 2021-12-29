I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAB. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $83,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

