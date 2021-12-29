Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $410,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 59,910.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

