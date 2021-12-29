ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will report sales of $144.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.50 million and the lowest is $142.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ironSource.

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.64. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $80,066,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $5,170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the second quarter worth $6,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

