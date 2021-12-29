Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) versus DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Financial Analysis

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) and Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENTSPLY SIRONA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Item 9 Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus price target of $70.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Item 9 Labs has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Item 9 Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Item 9 Labs is more favorable than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.34 billion 3.67 -$83.00 million $1.90 29.49 Item 9 Labs $8.12 million 13.56 -$12.27 million N/A N/A

Item 9 Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Profitability

This table compares DENTSPLY SIRONA and Item 9 Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENTSPLY SIRONA 9.85% 13.05% 7.06% Item 9 Labs -49.00% -12.20% -10.29%

Risk & Volatility

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Item 9 Labs has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Item 9 Labs on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties. Item 9 Labs Corp., formerly known as Airware Labs Corp, is headquartered in Southern Arizona, United States.

