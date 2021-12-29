Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Head to Head Contrast

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Novanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00 Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Novanta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Novanta $590.62 million 10.60 $44.52 million $1.38 127.48

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Summary

Novanta beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

