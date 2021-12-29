Kadena (KDA) Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $86.86 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $13.35 or 0.00027876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,334,250 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

