Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

