Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.08. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 109,951 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,730,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after purchasing an additional 194,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

