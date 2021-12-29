Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 45,739 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 100.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $112,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
See Also: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.