Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.13. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 45,739 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 million, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International by 3,092.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 100.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Manitex International in the second quarter worth $112,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.