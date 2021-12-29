Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $181.77

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.77 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 230.80 ($3.10). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 230.20 ($3.09), with a volume of 441,125 shares trading hands.

MKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.84).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.77. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.