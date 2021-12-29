MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 128.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

