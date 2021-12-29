Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mister Car Wash (MCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.