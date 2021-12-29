Mithra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Shares Down 0%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Mithra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for vasomotor menopausal symptoms relief; and PeriNesta, an oral treatment for perimenopause.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mithra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.