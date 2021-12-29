National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.96

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and traded as low as $75.55. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $76.23, with a volume of 2,532 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

