New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.44. New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) shares last traded at C$4.08, with a volume of 193,538 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$61.56 million and a P/E ratio of -816.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

