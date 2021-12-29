Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $630,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NOVN opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Novan by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.