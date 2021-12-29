Nyxoah S.A.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 29th (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah’s (NASDAQ:NYXH) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 29th. Nyxoah had issued 2,835,000 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $85,050,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the expiration of Nyxoah’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. Nyxoah has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $37.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

