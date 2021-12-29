Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Occidental Petroleum continues to increase hydrocarbon production volumes from its high-quality assets holdings and lower outstanding debts through proceeds from non-core assets sale. Acquisition of Anadarko, investment to strengthen infrastructure and its Permian Basin exposure continues to boost performance of Occidental. The company has achieved the $10-billion divestiture goal through non-core assets sale. Its cost-management initiatives will boost margins. However, shares of Occidental have underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. The company faces the risk of cost overruns and interruptions due to delays in drilling and approvals. High debt level, and compliance of stringent rules of the government can increase costs. Also, the competitive nature of the industry remains a headwind.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

