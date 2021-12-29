Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Matthew Wakefield Purchases 31,187 Shares

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) insider Matthew Wakefield bought 31,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,291.71 ($13,834.80).

Shares of LON OBD opened at GBX 33.25 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.19. The company has a market cap of £33.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.