Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

