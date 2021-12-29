Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Up 0%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.91. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

