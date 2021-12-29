PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 283,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 792,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

PAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $922.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $689.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.13 million. PAE had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,805 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PAE by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 772,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

