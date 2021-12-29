PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 5.5%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 1,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

