Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palatin Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 1,781.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 902.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 630,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

