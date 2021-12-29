People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three trailing quarters and missed in the other. People’s United remains on track with its merger plans with M&T Bank Corporation. Focus on industry's best deposit franchise and economic recovery will drive higher loan demand and support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment seem sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainty. However, People’s United huge exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related and compensation costs limit the company’s bottom-line growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

