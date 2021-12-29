Raze Network (RAZE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Raze Network has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.95 or 0.07889682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,838.82 or 1.00036529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008089 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

