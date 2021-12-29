RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 118,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 74,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KUT. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$68.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

