Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Shares Down 6.6%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 3,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 50,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T.

