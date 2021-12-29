Reviewing ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

This table compares ShotSpotter and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShotSpotter and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.86%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.78%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 7.63 $1.23 million ($0.11) -271.55 PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.80 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -25.02

ShotSpotter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions. ShotSpotter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.