Reviewing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spirent Communications and LICT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17 LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and LICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A LICT 21.88% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and LICT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million N/A $84.40 million N/A N/A LICT $124.07 million 4.08 $37.09 million $1,525.95 16.58

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of LICT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats LICT on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

