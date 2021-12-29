Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Stock Price Down 7%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) shares traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Ridley Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

