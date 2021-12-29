Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

SASR stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

