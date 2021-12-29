SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

SGBAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on SES from €10.00 ($11.36) to €9.50 ($10.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.26. SES has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $523.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that SES will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

