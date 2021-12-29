Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) shares fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCVPY)

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.