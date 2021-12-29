SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

SGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

SGH stock opened at $70.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.01. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

