SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.81 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 9,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.06.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

