The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.56.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company.

Hershey stock opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $192.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $903,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,043. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

