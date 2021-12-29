THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Trading 22.9% Higher

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) traded up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.19. 33,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 27,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

